Dogs Sensitive to Smell: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog with the best sense of smell - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐕
These sensitively-nosed dog breeds can smell a snack from a huge distance.
One of the unexpected effects of the global pandemic – and the resulting series of lockdowns – was an increase in demand for puppies.
And the extent of that soaring in demand has been shown by the latest registrations statistics from the UK Kennel Club, up nearly 40 per cent from 250,649 in 2020 to 349,013 in 2021.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pooch – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
Some dogs have the most amazing sense of smell, an attribute that has often been intentionally bred into them to make them perfect for tasks such as tracking prey.
These are also dogs that are likely to be able to sniff out food, making it a challenge to keep them from stealing your lunch.
These are the 10 breeds of dog with the best sense of smell, according to the American Kennel Club.
