All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
3 hours ago Battersea dogs to form guard of honour at Paul O’Grady’s funeral
20 minutes ago Police confirm why dives returned to River Wyre in Nicola Bulley case
24 minutes ago Greggs to open 11 new locations across the UK
2 hours ago Jet2 warns UK holidaymakers travelling to Spain of delays
2 hours ago British man jailed for 10 years in Morocco over fake money
2 hours ago Levi Davis: X-factor star may have drowned family fear
Claire's second tip: "If your dog is not great at travelling or has never been on a train before, start them off with just going to the station and sitting on the platform. When they are ready, go on the train for a short journey and build up from there. Travel at quieter times so your dog will have more space."Claire's second tip: "If your dog is not great at travelling or has never been on a train before, start them off with just going to the station and sitting on the platform. When they are ready, go on the train for a short journey and build up from there. Travel at quieter times so your dog will have more space."
Claire's second tip: "If your dog is not great at travelling or has never been on a train before, start them off with just going to the station and sitting on the platform. When they are ready, go on the train for a short journey and build up from there. Travel at quieter times so your dog will have more space."

Dogs On The Tracks: These are 8 expert tips for taking your loving pet pup on a train trip 🐶

More and more people are travelling around the country again, often with their pets – here are some tips if you’re bringing your dog on the train.

By David Hepburn
Published 7th Jan 2022, 15:23 BST
Updated 20th Apr 2023, 10:11 BST

For many, lockdown provided the opportunity to introduce a new four-legged companion into their home.

While some travel options can prove challenging for dog owners, there’s no need to always rely on the car – with dogs being welcome on trains.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

To help first time canine rail travellers, South Western Railways have spoken to experts from Battersea Dogs & Cats Home and pet transport experts Pets2Places to get their top tips on travelling with a furry companion. Here’s what they had to say.

Read more:

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

Here are the 13 most popular breeds of cute and adorable dog in the UK

Claire Harris, from Pet2Places, says: Go for a seat where there is space for the dog to sit (especially if they are a large dog) but somewhere no one else is likely to sit down. This is so your dog doesn't have to sit with a stranger if they are not good with strangers, or if they will be overly friendly."

1. Select a seat

Claire Harris, from Pet2Places, says: Go for a seat where there is space for the dog to sit (especially if they are a large dog) but somewhere no one else is likely to sit down. This is so your dog doesn't have to sit with a stranger if they are not good with strangers, or if they will be overly friendly." Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Claire's last piece of advice: "Try to tire your dog out beforehand if you know you are going on a long journey, that way they will sleep most of the way. Like with any way of travelling, avoid food at least two hours before their journey to avoid motion sickness."

2. Exercise is essential

Claire's last piece of advice: "Try to tire your dog out beforehand if you know you are going on a long journey, that way they will sleep most of the way. Like with any way of travelling, avoid food at least two hours before their journey to avoid motion sickness." Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ali adds: "Ensure your dog is microchipped and your details are up to date before you travel."

3. Chips for all

Ali adds: "Ensure your dog is microchipped and your details are up to date before you travel." Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Ali Taylor, Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour & Training, says: "Plan ahead. Make sure you find out where the local vets will be at your destination in case of emergencies."

4. Plan for the worst

Ali Taylor, Battersea’s Head of Canine Behaviour & Training, says: "Plan ahead. Make sure you find out where the local vets will be at your destination in case of emergencies." Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Related topics:Facebook