If you’ve been thinking about getting a puppy then you’re not alone – according to the UK Kennel Club the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes soared over the pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

Our lifestyle has a huge bearing on which type of dog will work best for us – if you have limited space you might want to look at small dogs, while the more elderly pet owner should place certain breeds at the top of their wishlist.

If you have teenage children, a new pet dog can have a myriad of benefits, from helping them to relax and manage stress, to getting all-important exercise with a non-judgemental companion.

A perfect dog for a teenagers ideally should have a range of positive attributes – being friendly to ensure school friends are welcomed, of a suitable size for the family home, a breed that doesn’t need constant exercise while your teen is at school, and easily trained to avoid frustrating behavioural problems.

Here, according to the American Kennel Club, are the dog breeds most suitable for families with teenagers.

1. Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the most popular family pet in the UK - and for good reason. They are playful, loving and can provide wonderful support for teenagers struggling with their mental health at an often complicated and confusing period of their lives.

2. Pug Pugs are of the most friendly dog breeds you can fing, with a sweet nature perfect for young dog owners. They can live in any size of home, enjoy lounging around the house, but also love being out-and-about.

3. Corgi Whether you go for the Pembroke or Cardigan variety, the Instagrammable Corgi is a breed that's easy to control for first-time dog owners and happy living in smaller homes. Being easy to train and their general playful demeanor also makes them a top pick for teens.

4. Border Collie The Border Collie is another breed that make for a superb therapy dog, soothing the stresses of teenage life. They are also very friendly, easy to train and make for incredibly loyal companions.