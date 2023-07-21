All Sections
Dogs For Singletons: Here are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog for owners who live alone - including the loving Pug 🐕

With demand for dogs continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the pups that make perfect companions for people who live alone.
By David Hepburn
Published 2nd Aug 2021, 11:14 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:44 BST

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar – with a record number of new owners in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for budding dog owners who live by themselves it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds that form a particularly strong and protective bond with one person, that can be left alone for a few hours, and who don’t need constant stimlulation, are perfect companions for solo dwellers.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

The French Bulldog is the perfect breed for city dwellers living alone. They have great personalities, are quite happy to entertain themselves for a few hours and are perfectly happy living in a flat.

1. French Bulldog

Chihuahuas are a breed that get very attached to one person, so make for a loyal and supportive pet. They also need very little space and are easy to take with you wherever you go.

2. Chihuahua

Originally from China, where they were used as hunting dogs, the Shar-pei is relatively low energy, happy to be left on the sofa for a while. They tend to be fiercely loyal to a single person, to the point that they may be aggresive to strangers, making for good guard dogs.

3. Shar-pei

While they shouldn't be left alone for more than four or five hours, the Pug is a great dog for a solo city dweller. They are happy living in a flat, are very loving and adaptable, and make the perfect pet for a novice owner.

4. Pug

