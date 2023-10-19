With demand for dogs continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the pups that make perfect companions for people who live alone.

The last few years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar – with a record number of new owners in 2021.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

While every person has different needs, for budding dog owners who live by themselves it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.

Breeds that form a particularly strong and protective bond with one person, that can be left alone for a few hours, and who don’t need constant stimlulation, are perfect companions for solo dwellers.

Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.

1 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog is the perfect breed for city dwellers living alone. They have great personalities, are quite happy to entertain themselves for a few hours and are perfectly happy living in a flat. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Chihuahua Chihuahuas are a breed that get very attached to one person, so make for a loyal and supportive pet. They also need very little space and are easy to take with you wherever you go. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Pug While they shouldn't be left alone for more than four or five hours, the Pug is a great dog for a solo city dweller. They are happy living in a flat, are very loving and adaptable, and make the perfect pet for a novice owner. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . Bassett Hound Perhaps the sleepiest of all the dog breeds, the Bassett Hound is also one of the most loyal. They won't mind too much if you go out all day, but they'll still be delighted to see you return home. Photo: Canva/Getty Images