If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before choosing a breed is that some dogs are less keen on sharing their home with other pets so are perfect for those who only have the time and space for one pup, while others get on better in homes where they have some fellow furry pals to play with.

And a third set of dogs are happy to be sociable or live solo.

Here are 10 breeds who will thrive in a one pet household.

1 . Shar-pei The adorably wrinkly Shar-pei is well known for acting more like a cat than a dog. Part of this is because they are a fairly standoffish breed and won't thank you for surrounding them with playmates. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2 . Labrador Retriever The Labrador Retriever is the epitome of an adaptable family dog. They'll be happy to live in a household where they are the only pet - but will also happily socialise with other dogs - and even cats. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3 . Japanese Chin A relatively uusual breed in the UK, the Japanese Chin was bred in its native Japan to be a companion dog. This means it's happiest in a one-on-one relationship with its owner. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4 . French Bulldog The French Bulldog is a very easy dog to look after and has many of the characteristics prized by novice dog owners. They don't always get on well with other dogs though - so it will always be a gamble adding them to a household that already has a pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images