Dogs For Pensioners: Here are 10 of the best breeds of adorable dog for the more elderly owner - including the loving Pug 🐶
With demand for puppies continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that make perfect companions for senior owners.
The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the UK Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar over the last three years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
While every person has different needs, for slightly older dog owners it can be worth looking for a dog with a particular range of attributes.
Breeds needing less in the way of grooming and exercise are easier to care for by those with mobility issues, while dogs with the right easy-going temparament make loyal and loving companions for people living alone.
Here are 10 of the breeds that tick all of these boxes, according to the American Kennel Club.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Read more: