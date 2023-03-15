All Sections
Dogs For Mums: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dogs that are most popular with mothers - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

With Mother’s Day swiftly approaching we look at the dog breeds loved by mums.

By David Hepburn
Published 15th Mar 2023, 11:42 GMT

Dogs are important family members in many households, often taking on the role as favourite ‘son’ or ‘daughter’ to the matriarch of the house.

But not all dogs are equal in the eyes of the nation’s mums.

Greetings card marketplace, thortful polled mothers in the UK to reveal mum’s favourite breed.

Here’s what they found.

Stealing the vote of mother’s hearts is the loyal Labrador. Nearly one in five (18.5 per cent) voted for this breed as their favourite, perhaps for their calm and nurturing being. This is a breed that can be both lazy and energetic, depending on the day.

1. Labrador Retriever

Stealing the vote of mother’s hearts is the loyal Labrador. Nearly one in five (18.5 per cent) voted for this breed as their favourite, perhaps for their calm and nurturing being. This is a breed that can be both lazy and energetic, depending on the day. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Taking second place is the German Shepherd, with nearly one in five (9.8 per cent) mums choosing this dog as their favourite. Perhaps chosen for their protective but loving nature, the German Shepherd is a large breed that makes a great pet.

2. German Shepherd

Taking second place is the German Shepherd, with nearly one in five (9.8 per cent) mums choosing this dog as their favourite. Perhaps chosen for their protective but loving nature, the German Shepherd is a large breed that makes a great pet. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

In third comes the Golden Retriever, with nearly one in ten (8 per cent) mums selecting this breed as their preferred breed.

3. Golden Retriever

In third comes the Golden Retriever, with nearly one in ten (8 per cent) mums selecting this breed as their preferred breed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Lively and loving, the Cocker Spaniel received 5.2 per cent of the vote. These pups are perfect for fitness fanatics, needing plenty of exercise.

4. Cocker Spaniel

Lively and loving, the Cocker Spaniel received 5.2 per cent of the vote. These pups are perfect for fitness fanatics, needing plenty of exercise. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

