Dogs For Mums: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dogs that are most popular with mothers - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶
With Mother’s Day swiftly approaching we look at the dog breeds loved by mums.
Dogs are important family members in many households, often taking on the role as favourite ‘son’ or ‘daughter’ to the matriarch of the house.
But not all dogs are equal in the eyes of the nation’s mums.
Here’s what they found.
Read more:
Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador