Some dogs breeds are a perfect match for the more introverted owner.
Some dogs breeds are a perfect match for the more introverted owner.

Dogs For Introverts: These are the 10 best breeds of adorable dog perfect for shy owners - including the loving Cavalier King Charles Spaniel 🐶

These breeds of dog have all the right attributes to make ideal pets for the shy dog owner. Here are 10 dog breeds for introverts.

By David Hepburn
Published 12th Oct 2021, 10:47 BST
Updated 3rd May 2023, 10:06 BST

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that some dog breeds get on better with owners that have particular personalities.

So if you are a classic introvert that prefers to curl up at home with a good book rather than going out partying, there are certain dogs that should top your canine wishlist.

Here are the 10 dog breeds that are great for introverts.

The Basenji is best known as being the dog breed that doesn't bark - they make a strange yodeling noise instead. They are also very independent dogs that are happy to amuse themselves and are not needy or demanding.

1. Basenji

The Basenji is best known as being the dog breed that doesn't bark - they make a strange yodeling noise instead. They are also very independent dogs that are happy to amuse themselves and are not needy or demanding. Photo: Basenji

Great Danes are gentle giants that don't need much in the way of exercise or outdoor time - they'd rather sprawl on the couch than be sociable.

2. Great Dane

Great Danes are gentle giants that don't need much in the way of exercise or outdoor time - they'd rather sprawl on the couch than be sociable. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

They may be quick on their feet, but other than a quick race around the park Greyhounds are happy to kick back and relax without making any great demands of their human.

3. Greyhound

They may be quick on their feet, but other than a quick race around the park Greyhounds are happy to kick back and relax without making any great demands of their human. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a low-maintenance lap dog that's happy just to curl up with you for hours.

4. Cavalier King Charles Spaniel

The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel is a low-maintenance lap dog that's happy just to curl up with you for hours. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

