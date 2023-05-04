Dogs For Experienced Owners: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dogs best avoided by first time owners - including the loving Weimaraner 🐶
These breeds of pup can make great pets, but have demands that are best left to those with a background in training and bringing up dogs.
If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.
But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing to consider before choosing a breed is that some dogs are far more demanding than others – with a number of breeds perfect for first time owners.
Other pedigrees, however, have more demanding natures that mean that they should only be considered by experienced owners who have experience of training and keeping dogs.
Here are 10 breeds that newbies should avoid.
