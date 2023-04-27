These breeds of pup can make great pets, but have demands that are best left to those with a background in training and bringing up dogs.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to consider before choosing a breed is that some dogs are far more demanding than others – with a number of breeds perfect for first time owners.

Other pedigrees, however, have more demanding natures that mean that they should only be considered by experienced owners who have experience of training and keeping dogs.

Here are 10 breeds that newbies should avoid.

1 . Shar-Pei Those adorably wrinkled faces may look cute and friendly bit don't be fooled - the Shar-Pei is a stubborn breed that often takes every trick in the book to train. If you don't know dogs, the frustration could put you off them for life.

2 . Komondor The UK Kennel Club warns that the Komondor, a breed originally from Hungary, has a "forbidding temperament, distrustful of strangers and strongly territorial". That dense corded coat may look amazing, but this is a breed that needs a strong hand and complete authority to ensure it doesn't turn aggressive.

3 . Australian Cattle Dog The issue with the Australian Cattle Dog is the sheer amount of exercise they need to stay happy and healthy. Taking care of this dog can often feel like a full time job.

4 . Akita A large and muscular bred that delights in testing the boundaries, the Akita is another breed that responds to an iron will. Let your training slide and this breed can become unruly and difficult.

