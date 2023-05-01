Dog Velocity: Here are officially the 10 slowest and fastest breeds of adorable dog - from Greyhound to Bassett Hound 🐕
If you one of the growing number of people looking to add a puppy to your family, here are the breeds that would be great if you’re looking for a running companion – and those that enjoy a slower pace of life.
Plenty of us decided to welcome new four-legged friends into our homes in the last couple of years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for puppies remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog. There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.
One thing worth considering before making a decision is that certain breeds of dog are pretty quick on their feet – perfect for more active families with a garden that can double as a canine athletic track and who want a four-legged running companion that will never tire of adventures. Meanwhile, at the other end of the scale there are the dogs that can barely be bothered to get off the couch unless it’s an emergency – and even then they’ll take their time over it.
So, here are the 10 fastest and slowest breeds of dog.
Read more
Dog IQ 2023: Here are officially the 10 most and least clever breeds of adorable dog - from Golden Retriever to Bulldog
Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador