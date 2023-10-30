All Sections
Dog Training: Here are 10 adorable breeds of dog easy to train without obedience classes - including the loving Labrador Retriever 🐶

These breeds of dog are known to be biddable and eager to please, making them perfect for first-time puppy owners or busy families.
By David Hepburn
Published 16th Jul 2021, 09:54 GMT
Updated 30th Oct 2023, 10:01 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new puppy over the global pandemic then you’re not alone – the Kennel Club says the number of people welcoming new dogs into their homes in the last couple of years has soared.

But choosing the right breed is absolutely essential – for example opting for a small dog if you don’t have much room at home, or a hypoallergenic dog if you suffer from allergies.

Another thing to take into account is that certain breeds are significantly more difficult to train than others – from walking to heel to toilet training.

These are the ten dogs that are easiest to train, according to the Kennel Club of America.

It should be noted that every dog is an individual so there is no guarantee that any particular animal will have the traits common to its breed.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

They may look high-maintenance, but Poodles are very eager to please and keen to learn.

1. Poodle

They may look high-maintenance, but Poodles are very eager to please and keen to learn. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Shetland Sheepdog is another dog that has been bred to herd sheep, meaning teaching it to simply 'sit and stay' should be easy.

2. Shetland Sheepdog

The Shetland Sheepdog is another dog that has been bred to herd sheep, meaning teaching it to simply 'sit and stay' should be easy. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Doberman Pinscher constantly comes in the top five of studies into the most intelligent breed of dog. They are known for the way they retain information.

3. Doberman Pinscher

The Doberman Pinscher constantly comes in the top five of studies into the most intelligent breed of dog. They are known for the way they retain information. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast.

4. Border Collie

There's a reason that Border Collies are a favourite for the tricky business of herding sheep - they are incredibly intelligent and learn amazingly fast. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

