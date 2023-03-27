Dogs are now more popular than ever – and more expensive – meaning that sadly criminals are targeting family pets for profit.

UK Kennel Club figures show that dog ownership soared during the global pandemic and the associated lockdowns, and have shown little sign of letting up – with around a third of households owning at least one dog.

Puppy prices have increased in line with demand, meaning that dogs are now more expensive than they have ever been – and thieves are increasingly looking to make a profit by taking dogs and selling them online.

Security company ADT has compiled a Pet Theft Report using reports of dog thefts to police forces across the UK to see what pups are most commonly taken.

And to give you an idea of why the thieves are snatching dogs, we’ve also looked at the average price for each breed, according to the experts at pets4homes.

Here are the 11 most stolen dogs and what they typically cost.

Staffordshire Bull Terrier The Staffordshire Bull Terrier has seen an explosion in popularity in recent years and is now well established in the top 10 most commonly owned dogs. It's a favourite taget of thieves, making up over a quarter of all dog thefts. The average price for a Staffy is £1,129.99.

Chihuahua The world's smallest dog is also one of the most often stolen. The tiny Chihuahua accounts for 12 per cent of all thefts, with a dog worth around £1,009.53.

French Bulldog Second only to the Labrador Retriever in popularity, the French Bulldog is targeted in 9.8 per cent of all dog thefts. A Frenchie will set you back an average of £1,707.71.

German Shepherd Sadly the German Shepherd is as popular with criminals as it is with the police who use them to track down wrongdoers. Expect one of these dogs to cost you an average of £1,055.26.