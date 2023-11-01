Swimming Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that make great swimmers - including the loving Labrador 🐕
These dog companions are never happier than when they are splashing around in the sea, a river, a lake or a loch.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last few years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and show no sign of slowing down.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here
Depending on your lifestyle and home you may be best opting for a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.
But if you want a pup that is equally at home in the water as on land, then there are certain dogs that should top your wish list
Here are 10 of the breeds that are born to swim, according to the American Kennel Club.
Read more:
Velcro Dogs: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador