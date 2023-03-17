All Sections
Dogs have a number of ways of telling you that they're feeling stressed.

Dog Stress: Here are 10 signs that your adorable dog is feeling anxious - including panting 🐕

With demand for pups continuing to rocket post-pandemic, there are many new owners that may not be aware of all the complexities of canine behaviour.

By David Hepburn
Published 17th Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged by around eight per cent since the start of the global pandemic.

There are 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

No matter what type of dog you choose to welcome into your home though, you'll be hoping to have a happy and contented pet.

And, while pooches can’t say ‘I’m stressed’ out loud, they have numerous types of behaviour to let you know.

Here are 10 things your dog does that mean they are anxious.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Pacing is a sign of stress in humans and it's no different with dogs. If they can't settle and are constantly on the move, there's something up that needs to be addressed.

1. Pacing

Pacing is a sign of stress in humans and it's no different with dogs. If they can't settle and are constantly on the move, there's something up that needs to be addressed. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Barking can just mean your dog is trying to get your attention or warn you of a perceived threat. Constant barking for no reason can be a sign of anxiety, particularly combined with whining the dog seems to be powerless to stop.

2. Barking and whining

Barking can just mean your dog is trying to get your attention or warn you of a perceived threat. Constant barking for no reason can be a sign of anxiety, particularly combined with whining the dog seems to be powerless to stop. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Pinned back ears can be a sign of stress, but also of feeling sad. As you get to know your dog you'll be able to work out exactly what this gesture means.

3. Pinned back ears

Pinned back ears can be a sign of stress, but also of feeling sad. As you get to know your dog you'll be able to work out exactly what this gesture means. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

If your dog suddenly freezes or becomes stiff it can be a sign of dangerous levels of stress which is making their body shut down. It's bad for the dog but also for the owner, as it's at this point the dog might lash out with a bite or other aggressive behaviour.

4. Freezing

If your dog suddenly freezes or becomes stiff it can be a sign of dangerous levels of stress which is making their body shut down. It's bad for the dog but also for the owner, as it's at this point the dog might lash out with a bite or other aggressive behaviour. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Facebook