Most springtime allergies are caused by environmental conditions, like the increased level of pollen in the air when flowers bloom, and grass, weeds and trees flourish.
Sean McCormack, Head Vet at dog nutrician experts tails.com has shared the signs of seasonal allergies in dogs, as well as the steps you can take to protect your dog from any discomfort during spring.
He explained: “Seasonal allergies, like other types, develop when your dog’s immune system overreacts to something living in the environment, which could be in the home, garden and other places you visit with your canine companion.
“Common triggers for allergic reactions that your dog may face include dust, pollen, mould spores, plants or animal fibres. These allergens are inhaled or absorbed into the skin when your dog comes into contact with them.”
Here are the symptoms and what you can do to avoid them.
