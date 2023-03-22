All Sections
Dog Spring Allergies: Here are the signs that your adorable dog is suffering from allergies - and how to avoid them 🐶

Just like with us humans, our dogs can suffer from seasonal allergies and, although allergy symptoms display differently in dogs, they often have the same triggers.

By David Hepburn
Published 22nd Mar 2023, 11:00 GMT

Most springtime allergies are caused by environmental conditions, like the increased level of pollen in the air when flowers bloom, and grass, weeds and trees flourish.

Sean McCormack, Head Vet at dog nutrician experts tails.com has shared the signs of seasonal allergies in dogs, as well as the steps you can take to protect your dog from any discomfort during spring.

He explained: “Seasonal allergies, like other types, develop when your dog’s immune system overreacts to something living in the environment, which could be in the home, garden and other places you visit with your canine companion.

“Common triggers for allergic reactions that your dog may face include dust, pollen, mould spores, plants or animal fibres. These allergens are inhaled or absorbed into the skin when your dog comes into contact with them.”

Here are the symptoms and what you can do to avoid them.

A common reaction to allergies is excessive licking of the paws. This occurs when a dog’s body naturally pushes histamines to the paws. Histamines are chemicals that the body releases into the bloodstream when the immune system is defending against an allergen.

1. Excessive licking

First we're looking at the signs your dog is suffering from allergies, with scratching the first symptom. The amount of itching your pet may experience can range from mild to excessive, and is most common around the armpit, chest and paw areas. When left untreated, the itching can lead to your dog scratching skin until raw, increasing the risk of infection. If you notice that your dog has been scratching or licking its skin more than normal, do not hesitate to contact your veterinarian.

2. Scratching

If you notice that your dog is losing more hair than usual, this may also be a sign of seasonal allergies affecting them through the spring period. Allergies are a common trigger for hair loss in dogs, as they often lead to skin irritation. Hair loss can appear in a single spot, in patches or all over the body.

3. Hair loss

Just like humans, dogs’ eyes can become itchy and irritated from seasonal allergies. It’s important to seek advice from your vet if your dog has discharge from one or both eyes, or if they are seen rubbing them, as it can result in inflammation and secondary infection.

4. Eye discharge

