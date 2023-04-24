Some dog breeds are so popular on the social media site that they have collected billions of views.

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the pandemic – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared by nearly eight percent and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

Over that time TikTok has also increased massively in popularity, particularly with young people, with over 8.9 million active users in January 2022 in the UK alone – third only to Facebook and Twitter when it comes to social media sites.

So it’s perhaps no surprise that one of the most in-demand types of video shared on the site is of canine antics, with the hashtag ‘#dog’ amassing an incredible 244.8 billion views.

But with a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog recognised by the UK Kennel Club, not all dogs are equal when it comes to online popularity.

Online puppy experts PuppyHero.com have analysed data to find out which breeds are top dogs when it comes to TikTok.

Here’s what they found by looking at different hashtags corresponding to different types of pup.

1 . Golden Retriever The Golden Retriever is the most popular breed on TikTok, with the hashtag #goldenretriever gathering a whopping 21.2 billion views. It's not hard to see why this dog is number one, Golden Retrievers have a friendly and intelligent disposition, which makes them perfect family pets and excellent guide dogs.

2 . German Shepherd German Shepherds, also known as Alsatians, are the second most popular dog breed on TikTok, with the hashtag #germanshepherd gaining 9.1 billion views. This dog breed is favoured by police units around the world for its loyal and courageous temperament. With its wolf-like appearance, this breed is certainly striking.

3 . Rottweiler Rottweilers are the third most popular dog breed, with the hashtag #Rottweiler gaining 8 billion views on TikTok. Originally bred for herding, Rottweilers are now often used as guard dogs due to their sturdy frame and fearless temperament.

4 . Pug The tiny Pug, a breed that is originally from China, has a very expressive wrinkly face - one of the reasons that these wee characters have had some 6.7 billion views on TikTok.

