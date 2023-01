With 8.9 million UK households now owning a dog and more people than ever searching for fresh fitness activities, could our canine friend also be the perfect exercise partner?

A huge number of us decided to welcome new pups into our homes over the last couple of years โ€“ according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared over the global pandemic.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so thereโ€™s plenty of thinking to do before you select your familyโ€™s latest addition.

Thereโ€™s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Corenโ€™s book โ€˜The Intelligence of Dogsโ€™ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing to take into consideration is that certain breeds will suit owners with particular lifestyles โ€“ and their specific hobbies.

Athletic clothing retailer lululemon recently revealed a list of the top dog breeds and their aptitude for running, to find the best furry running partners.

They analysed a variety of metrics including the types of run they would be suited to, temperament, size, life span, friendliness, trainability, popularity and living requirements.โ€ฏ

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that make perfect exercise buddies.

1. Labrador Retriever Labradors are the perfect running companion for beginners, thanks to their friendly temperament and easy-to-train nature. They possess several great traits that make them the ideal running companion for those new to the outdoor activity, while their patience and enthusiastic temperament can be a great moral boost on longer runs. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

2. Golden Retriever Suited to long and steady runs, the research found that Golden Retrievers are the best dog for a running partner. The Golden Retrieversโ€™ friendly attitude towards strangers is a bonus for those running in crowded areas, where there will be interactions with other runners and dog walkers. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

3. Poodle For city dwellers, Poodles are a perfect hypoallergenic breed suitable for apartment living as well as a daily run. They have plenty of energy, intelligence, and obedience, making them an ideal running companion. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

4. Greyhound Greyhounds are members of the sighthound family and are one of the more obvious running dogs. They are best for faster runners - matching your speed quite easily but finding a light jog on lead a little slow. Photo: Canva/Getty Images