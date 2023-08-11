All Sections
Dog Prices: These are the 10 most and least expensive breeds of adorable dog to buy as puppies - from Bulldog to Jack Russell 🐕

With puppy ownership continuing to soar post-lockdown and prices rocketing due to the increased demand, here are the 10 dog breeds that are command the highest prices – and the lowest.
By David Hepburn
Published 18th Apr 2022, 11:30 BST
Updated 11th Aug 2023, 11:42 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One thing worth bearing in mind is that certain breeds cost more to buy than others – with some breeds reaching prices of several thousand pounds – while others won’t make such a heavy dent on your wallet.

So, here are the 10 breeds of dog that are most, and least, expensive to buy.

Starting with the most expensive puppies to buy and perhaps the most noble of all breeds. The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995.

1. English Bulldog

Starting with the most expensive puppies to buy and perhaps the most noble of all breeds. The English Bulldog is the UK's most expensive dog, with puppies selling for an average of £2,995. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949.

2. Cavapoo

The Cavapoo - a cross between the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel and a Poodle - is the runner-up when it comes to pricey dog breeds, with an average price of £2,949. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537.

3. Dachshund

The third most expensive pup is the cute Miniature Dachshund, with an average price tag of £2,537. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471.

4. Cockapoo

The trendy and popular Cockapoo - a dog crossbred from a Cocker Spaniel and a Poodle - is next most expensive, with an average price tag of £2,471. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

