1 . The Bell Boy

Bell Boys are very intelligent, making them more conscious of ‘threats’ to the home. For example, they’ll likely be the first to let you know when a delivery driver is close by. A trained Bell Boy will bark and rush to their owner to check they’ve heard him or her, before retreating to his bed and letting you answer the door. So, owners should focus on create a boundary around the front door by teaching their dog to settle in bed and rewarding them for doing so. Using a variety of toys will help to sustain the Bell Boy’s interest throughout the day, making them less bothered by surrounding stimuli. Basic obedience cues with tasty rewards will also help to reduce unwanted behaviour. Tibetan Terriers, Poodles (pictured), Westie’s, and Chihuahuas are Bell Boy breeds that love to alert their owners. Photo: Canva/Getty Images