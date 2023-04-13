Dog Growth: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog who have the biggest growth spurts - including the loving Golden Retriever 🐶
These are the dogs that undergo the biggest transformation from tiny puppies to big full-grown dogs.
Whilst buying or adopting an adorable puppy spontaneously may sound like a great idea, certain breeds of dog can double or even triple in size from pups to adults.
Many people are sadly simply not prepared for how money, effort and space is necessary to keep some dog breeds.
That's why it’s important to realise that the cute puppy you’ve been considering adding to your family will end up being a very different animal when it reches adulthood.
To help out pet insurance company PetPlan has analysed the size growth of 60 of the UK’s most popular dog breeds, comparing how tall they are as puppies (eight weeks) to the size they are at fully grown (one year).
Here are the 10 pups that grow the most.
