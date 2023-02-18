Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
Some dog breeds love spending time with their canine cousins.

Dog Friends: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that get on well with other dogs - including the loving Labrador 🐶

If you’re looking to have more than one dog in your household – or want a pet that will get on well with your friends’ pups – these breeds are a good choice.

By David Hepburn
1 hour ago

A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

One thing to take into consideration is whether you already have a dog at home, with certain breeds far more happy to socialise with other pooches.

Meanwhile, others just like being left by themselves and will find sharing your house – and you – with a rival a bit of a trial.

Here are the 10 breeds that get on best with other dogs, according to the American Kennel Club.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Velcro Dogs 2022: These are the 10 breeds of loving dog likely to stick to their owner like glue - including the clingy Labrador

Labrador Retriever Names 2022: Here are the 10 most popular dog names in the world for adorable Labrador puppies

Dogs With Powerful Bites: These are the 11 breeds of adorable dog who have the strongest bite - including the strong Bulldog

Dog treats UK 2021: treats to entertain your puppy or dog, including food and fun toys to play with

These are the 10 most popular puppy names chosen by new dog owners in the UK over lockdown

Best dog beds 2021: stylish, comfortable dog beds for all kinds of dogs, and every owner’s budget

1. Boston Terrier

Boston Terriers are filled with so much energy it's a good idea to have a regular canine playdate set up so they can burn off some of their excitement.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

2. Cocker Spaniel

The sporty Springer Spaniel is hugely sociable by nature. A typical Springer will get on equally well with humans, dogs and other animals - even cats!

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

3. Pugs

While Pugs aren't well designed for running around with other dogs - they get tired easily and can suffer breathing problems - they adore to socialise with other pups. They love to snuggle up with other dogs to have a good nap and are very friendly.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales

4. Corgi

Both the Cardigan Welsh Corgi and the Pembroke Welsh Corgi were originally bred to herd animals, so don't be surprised if they try their innate skills to round up other animals on the daily walk. They are also pack dogs, so like being in a group, and can keep up with the fittest of larger, despite their diminutive size.

Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3