They are one of the UK’s most popular breeds of dog, but how much do you know about the cute and friendly Cavalier King Charles Spaniel? Here are 10 amazing facts about the breed.

The last 18 months have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent over 2020.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup.

Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

For all the latest dog news, chat, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel – they are one of the UK’s most popular breeds and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel.

Read more:

1 . Coat of many colours The Cavalier King Charles Spaniel comes in four particular colours: Blenheim (chestnut and white), tricolour (black/white/tan), black and tan, and ruby. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2 . What's in a name The 'king' in the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel is King Charles II, who was devoted to spaniels and took them everywhere he went. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3 . A fine mix Originally Cavalier King Charles Spaniels were created in 18th century Britain by crossing the original King Charles Spaniel with the Pug - giving the new type of Spaniel the Pug's short muzzle and domed skull shape. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4 . Useful pooches Originally bred as companion dogs,the Cavalier King Charles Spaniel excels as a therapy dog, improving people's lives in settings like schools, hospitals, and nursing homes. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales