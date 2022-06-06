Keep you pet's teeth in good condition is a key part of keeping a dog happy and healthy.

Dog Dental Advice: 11 top tips to keep your dog's teeth, gums and dental health in good condition according to experts🐕‍🦺

Did you know that by the age of three a massive eight out of 10 dogs already suffer from gum disease, which can lead to tooth loss?

By David Hepburn
Monday, 6th June 2022, 1:34 pm

Pet's teeth have a lot of work to do – dogs use their mouths for more than just eating, they use them to play, explore and taste a lot of their surroundings too.

If your dog’s teeth aren’t properly cared for, it can cause problems.

February is Pet Dental Month and the experts at natural pet supplement manufacturer nutravet have used the opportuniaty to share their top tips to help look after pet’s teeth.

Registered Veterinary Nurse Korina Stephens said: “By the age of three, 80 per cent of dogs have developed some form of periodontal disease.

"Poor dental care doesn’t just affect your pet’s mouth, the bacteria generated by gum disease could eventually enter their bloodstream and potentially damage their heart liver or kidneys.

“When your pet has healthy teeth and gums, they can get the most out of their food, crunching every delicious mouthful as they go, but if their teeth hurt, they’ll soon go off their meals and their metabolism will suffer.”

Here are 11 tips to help brushing and maintaining dental health.

1. Patience is a virtue

Brushing your pet’s teeth regularly is the best way to keep their teeth clean and healthy. Be patient and get them used to having their teeth cleaned over a few weeks. Let them taste their dog safe toothpaste so they think of brushing their teeth as a treat not a chore.

2. Take it in stages

You can help to get your dog used to having their mouth touched by gently rubbing a soft cloth along their gums. Gradually move on by using a brush that fits over your finger. This will help to get your dog used to the feeling of their teeth being brushed.

3. Choose the right brush

Cleaning your dog’s teeth is an important part of maintaining your pet’s dental care to help provide optimum health and quality of life. When your dog is ready, use a proper dog toothbrush with a longer handle, which will help you reach all their teeth.

4. Treats work

After each session reward your dog with a treat or praise and be sure to follow this same routine to get your dog comfortable with teeth brushing.

