Different breeds of dog have a surprisingly wide range of lifetime costs.

Lifetime Dog Costs: This is how much you can expect to spend on 10 popular dog breeds over their lifetime 🐶

It is a pricey business owning a pup – and you might be a little surprised how much the costs stack up over your dog’s entire loving life.
By David Hepburn
Published 27th May 2022, 10:12 BST
Updated 14th Jun 2023, 10:31 BST

Having a pet is a popular choice for many, but before making the commitment to get your own it’s important to consider all of the financial costs involved across their lifetime and how much more you could be paying for certain breeds.

Online discount code experts Savoo have analysed the total costs you can expect to pay to own one of the UK’s most popular breeds, analysing the cost to buy or adopt, along with food, insurance, grooming, toys and booster vaccine costs, as well as training classes, and bedding.

They also looked at the cost of cats, finding that your average feline costs a remarkable £23,077 over the course of its lifetime – surprisingly more expensive thasn the typical pooch that costs a relatively inexpensive £17,848 by the same metric.

And there’s a similar disparity between canine breeds, as these figures show.

The Bulldog is the costliest popular breed of dog - with a lifetime cost of £24,207, or £20,958 if you adopt.

1. Bulldog

The Bulldog is the costliest popular breed of dog - with a lifetime cost of £24,207, or £20,958 if you adopt. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

A Rottweiler is liable to have a lifetime cost of £20,329 - a hefty £2,035 per year.

2. Rottweiler

A Rottweiler is liable to have a lifetime cost of £20,329 - a hefty £2,035 per year. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Look to get an adorable Golden Retriever pup? Expect first year costs of £4,043 and a total lifetime cost of £20,004.

3. Golden Retriever

Look to get an adorable Golden Retriever pup? Expect first year costs of £4,043 and a total lifetime cost of £20,004. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

The Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog and will cost their owner an average of £17,830 over its lifetime - or £17,088 if adopted.

4. Labrador Retriever

The Labrador Retriever is the world's most popular dog and will cost their owner an average of £17,830 over its lifetime - or £17,088 if adopted. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

