Dog-friendly holiday letting company Canine Cottages asked horoscope expert Emily Thornton to create a birth chart specifically for pooches – revealing what traits dogs born under certain star signs are likely to share.

And she’s also revealed the owners they are most compatible with by their sign of the zodiac – so you can see if your relationship with your pup is written in the stars.

Perhaps your pup’s soft and gentle nature is due to them being a Pisces, or their proud nature due to them being a Leo.

So, do her predictions seem spookily accurate when it comes to your pet, or has she missed the target by a light year?

Whether you’re a believer or not, here’s what the 12 star signs – apparently – tell you about your four-legged friend.

1. Aquarius (January 20-February 18) Aquarians are very interesting dogs. Having an Aquarius pooch certainly won’t be dull. They have interesting quirks and funny mannerisms that will keep their humans entertained. They are also very smart and independent, making learning new tricks easy. Being an air sign, they will love hanging their head out of a car window to feel the breeze. Compatible human: Gemini. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

2. Pices (February 19-March 20) Pisces dogs are kind and gentle souls. They love being close to their owners and desire nothing more than getting on the sofa and cuddling up under a soft blanket with them every night. Pisces pooches make excellent therapy dogs because they’re so intuitive to others’ emotions and are incredibly affectionate too. Pisces pooches are great with children and can be real companions for anyone struggling with confidence. Compatible human: Cancer. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

3. Aries (March 21-April 19) Aries dogs are feisty little firecrackers. Bursting with energy and always excited to see you, they’re the kind of dogs who can run for miles and miles, but love nothing more than relaxing in front of a cosy fire too. Aries pups have vibrant personalities and are great companions for likeminded, active humans. Compatible human: Aquarius (and other air signs). Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales

4. Taurus (April 20-May 20) Taurus dogs truly are man’s best friend. Very loyal and reliable pups, they will stand by you through thick and thin and make the best friend you could ask for. Being an Earth sign, they like nothing more than a good roll in the mud – and hate nothing more than a bath to wash it off. Taurus pooches can be lazy and greedy when it comes to food but make the perfect companion regardless. Compatible human: Virgo. Photo: Canva/Getty Images Photo Sales