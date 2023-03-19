All Sections
Here are the 10 signs to know if your cat loves you as much as you love them.

Does my pet love me: 10 of the most obvious signs your cat loves you in 2023

Want to know if your cat loves you like you love them? These are the 10 tell tale signs your cat loves you too.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Mar 2023, 10:24 GMT

Cat are often seen as independent creates – but don’t let that make you think they are not that affectionate and thrive off human interaction, as these tell tale signs of their love will show you.

A loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Interesting, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

One of the more well known signs of affection, cats mark their territory using the scent glands on their cheeks and head. When they head butt (or head boop!) against you, they are saying you are theirs. How lovely.

1. Head boops

One of the more well known signs of affection, cats mark their territory using the scent glands on their cheeks and head. When they head butt (or head boop!) against you, they are saying you are theirs. How lovely. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cats often find eye contact threatening, so if they hold eye contact with you, they feel safe. If they slowly blink at you - this is a sign of love.

2. Cats eye contact gives away a lot

Cats often find eye contact threatening, so if they hold eye contact with you, they feel safe. If they slowly blink at you - this is a sign of love. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

A cat's tail can tell you a lot about how they are feeling. But if the tail is up high, it means they like you!

3. Cats tail

A cat's tail can tell you a lot about how they are feeling. But if the tail is up high, it means they like you! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

If your cute cat likes to groom you, this is a good sign they love you. They are seeing you as part of their family!

4. When they groom you...

If your cute cat likes to groom you, this is a good sign they love you. They are seeing you as part of their family! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

