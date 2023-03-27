All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
2 days ago King Charles III and Queen Consort’s state trip to France cancelled
1 hour ago New look Deal or No Deal returning on ITV without Noel Edmonds
1 day ago Man arrested on suspicion of blackmailing Alison Hammond
1 day ago Daniel Radcliffe expecting first child with Erin Darke
1 day ago Queen’s pallbearers recognised in King Charles III special honours
2 days ago Westminster Abbey’s Cosmati Pavement opened to public for coronation
These are the 10 signs to know if your cat loves you as much as you love them. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are the 10 signs to know if your cat loves you as much as you love them. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro
These are the 10 signs to know if your cat loves you as much as you love them. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Does my cat love me? 10 of the most obvious signs your beautiful pet loves you in 2023

Here are the 10 tell tale signs your cat loves you as much as you love them.

By Graham Falk
Published 27th Mar 2023, 09:37 BST
Updated 27th Mar 2023, 10:34 BST

Cat are often seen as independent creates – but don’t let that make you think they are not that affectionate and thrive off human interaction, as these tell tale signs of their love will show you.

Most expensive cat breeds 2023: 10 luxury breeds of beautiful cat that cost a pretty penny - including the beautiful Russian Blue

Rare Cat Breeds 2023: Here are 10 of the most rare breeds of gorgeous kitty cat - including the cute Cornish Rex

A loving cat can often be the dream scenario, with many owners attesting that once you own a cat, you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Friendly Cats: Here are the 10 happiest breeds of adorable cat certain to bring joy to your home - including the cute Ragdoll

Interesting, it is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you are looking for signs that your cat does indeed love, accept you and want to be around you, these 10 tell-tales signs of cat behaviour will soon let you know if they do, according to PetPlan!*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

They do say love hurts - but this one is more like a pinch. Kittens and cats often show affection by play - which includes biting. For the owners, these sharp teeth can hurt, but try not to react badly, as your cat could become confused, try and avert the attention elsewhere instead.

1. When they bite you...

They do say love hurts - but this one is more like a pinch. Kittens and cats often show affection by play - which includes biting. For the owners, these sharp teeth can hurt, but try not to react badly, as your cat could become confused, try and avert the attention elsewhere instead. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Cats don't actually meow to each other, only their human owners - they use it more or less solely to communicate with us, and much like humans - they won't speak if they don't like you! So meowing can be a sign of love and friendly behaviour.

2. Cat chat

Cats don't actually meow to each other, only their human owners - they use it more or less solely to communicate with us, and much like humans - they won't speak if they don't like you! So meowing can be a sign of love and friendly behaviour. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
One of the more well known signs of affection, cats mark their territory using the scent glands on their cheeks and head. When they head butt (or head boop!) against you, they are saying you are theirs. How lovely.

3. Head boops

One of the more well known signs of affection, cats mark their territory using the scent glands on their cheeks and head. When they head butt (or head boop!) against you, they are saying you are theirs. How lovely. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
A cat's tail can tell you a lot about how they are feeling. But if the tail is up high, it means they like you!

4. Cats tail

A cat's tail can tell you a lot about how they are feeling. But if the tail is up high, it means they like you! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Cats