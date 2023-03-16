Disobedient Dogs: Here are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that tend to be stubborn - including the naughty Dachshund 🐕
Are you looking for an obedient pet that’s easy to train? Well these are the 10 dog breeds probably best avoided.
A huge number of us decided to welcome new puppies into our homes in the last couple of years – Kennel Club figures show dog ownership soared when the pandemic hit and post-lockdown demand for four-legged friends remains high.
There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.
10 breeds of adorable dog most likely to cling to their owners like glue including the loving Labrador Retriever
One of the traits that varies massively between breeds is stubborness – some dogs are happy to do what they are told, while others will only listen to their owner when it suits them.
So, here are the 10 most stubborn breeds of dog.
