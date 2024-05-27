Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.
Light-coloured carpets and rugs are a real risk for the owners of some breeds of dog.

Dirty Dogs in Pictures: These are the 10 breeds of adorable dog that will inevitably get mucky on walks - including the loving Cocker Spaniel 🐶

By David Hepburn
Published 28th Feb 2023, 12:49 BST
Updated 27th May 2024, 10:23 BST
If you’re averse to muddy paw prints then you should think twice before welcoming one of these breeds into your home.

If you’ve been thinking about getting a new dog then you’re not alone – Kennel Club figures show that the number of people looking for puppies surged in the last couple of years.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest four-legged addition – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Dog Lifespans 2024: Here is how long you can expect 18 popular breeds of adorable dog to live on average - including the loving Labrador Retriever

One thing to consider before welcoming a particular breed of dog into your home is that some pups are complete dirt-magnets - having never met a puddle of mud they don’t love, or something decomposing that they haven’t wanted a roll in.

A recent scientific study by Jeep surveyed dog owners to see which dogs collected most muck while out on a walk.

So here are, scientifically, the 10 muckiest breeds of dog.

For all the latest dog news, pictures, advice and information, join our Scotsdog Facebook group here

Read more:

Less Loving Dogs: These are the 10 least affectionate breeds of adorable dog that may turn down cuddles - including the Scottish Terrier

Here are the 10 most expensive breeds of adorable dog since lockdown sent prices soaring

These are 10 of the best breeds for the more elderly dog owner

These are the 10 of the most popular poodle crossbreed designer dogs

Here are 10 adorable native breeds of dog most at risk of extinction in the UK according to the Kennel Club

Here are the 10 worst and best breeds of adorable dog for first time owners - from Rottweiler to Labrador

Just when you think you've washed all the mud and grot of your Bearded Collie, you suddenly realise there's more hidden in that gorgeous coat (when it inevitably falls onto the carpet).

1. Bearded Collie

Just when you think you've washed all the mud and grot of your Bearded Collie, you suddenly realise there's more hidden in that gorgeous coat (when it inevitably falls onto the carpet). Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
A small dog that's big on getting mucky, the Yorkshire Terrier's coat seems to soak up mud and dirt like a sponge.

2. Yorkshire Terrier

A small dog that's big on getting mucky, the Yorkshire Terrier's coat seems to soak up mud and dirt like a sponge. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Famed for being superb sheep dogs, the average Border Collie would happily live in the mud if it could.

3. Border Collie

Famed for being superb sheep dogs, the average Border Collie would happily live in the mud if it could. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Many Miniature Pinscher owners have been left asking themselves how such a small dog can get quite so dirty. The answer, it seems, is 'quite easily'.

4. Miniature Pinscher

Many Miniature Pinscher owners have been left asking themselves how such a small dog can get quite so dirty. The answer, it seems, is 'quite easily'. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:JeepRottweiler