With puppy ownership continuing to soar post-lockdown, here are the dog breeds that you’ll need to spend plenty of time brushing, clipping, washing and pampering – and those that are pretty much self-cleaning.

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership rise by nearly eight per cent during the global pandemic.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your perfect pup – whether you want a large dog, family-friendly dog, or crossbreed.

Some dogs are serious prima donnas, with coats that require daily attention to keep them looking at their best – meaning you’ll need to invest plenty time on your pet, or pay out the money to buy a regular spot at the local dog groomer.

Meanwhile other pups just need the occasional brush or wipe down with a cloth, and a bath if they happen to roll in something dreadful.

Here are the 10 breeds that need the most and least grooming and bathing.

Puli Starting with the dogs that need the most grooming and pampering, with the stunning Puli coming top of the list. The Puli is a Hungarian herding dog that has a thick corded coat that requires long periods of grooming to prevent its fur from becoming matted. If you are willing to put the time and effort in though, they make wonderful family pets.

Portuguese Water Dog Dogs that have hair, rather than fur, are always trickier to keep in good condition, and the active and intelligent Portuguese Water Dog is a case in point. Regular brushing, bathing, and trimming is a must for this breed.

Bichon Frise That beautiful white coat like a fluffy cloud comes at a cost - the Bichon Frise's coat requires regular brishing and combing. To keep it perfect, a monthly trip to a professional groomer for scissoring and bathing is recommended.

Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel Bred to be royal lap dogs and loyal companions, the Cavalier KIng Charles Spaniel needs plenty of grooming to keep their coat shiny and neat. They also demand plenty of attention - hating not being at their beloved owner's side at all times.

