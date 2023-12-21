What is the most loyal and dedicated cat breed to adopt?

Reports say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Chartreux The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company - and just look at those cute little eyes.

2 . Birman The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

3 . Exotic Shorthair The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side.

4 . Somali Cousin the the Abyssinian cat breed, the Somali is equally as loving and high energy.