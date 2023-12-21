All Sections
Dogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Dedicated Cats 2023: The top 10 most loyal cute cat breeds that bond with their owners easily

What is the most loyal and dedicated cat breed to adopt?
By Graham Falk
Published 24th Aug 2022, 15:57 GMT
Updated 21st Dec 2023, 12:54 GMT

If you have adopted or owned one cat in your life, we can bet our bottom dollar you’ve adopted another! Cats are so addictive.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company - and just look at those cute little eyes.

1. Chartreux

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company - and just look at those cute little eyes. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

2. Birman

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side.

3. Exotic Shorthair

The Exotic Shorthair is a breed that loves playtime with their owner. Sweet and caring, the breed will that often show its curious side. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cousin the the Abyssinian cat breed, the Somali is equally as loving and high energy.

4. Somali

Cousin the the Abyssinian cat breed, the Somali is equally as loving and high energy. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

