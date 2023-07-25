All Sections
Dogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro
Dogs are a man's best friend? We'll see about that! Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Dedicated Cats: 10 of the most loyal breeds of adorable cat which bond well with their owners- including the gorgeous Siberian cat

These are 10 of the most dedicated breeds of adorable cats and kittens
By Graham Falk
Published 24th Aug 2022, 15:57 BST
Updated 25th Jul 2023, 12:22 BST

Cats owners will agree, but once you own a cat (or they own you), then you will be addicted to these gorgeous creatures for the rest of your life.

Reports say that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And it is indeed true, all cats are very much beautiful, if you are looking for a cat that will stay by your side, give you all the head boops you need and might even let you have a little kitty cuddle, then these 10 breeds are sure to be perfect for you.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Believe it or not, but despite their 'wild' appearance, the American Bobcat breed are one of the most loving and affectionate cat breeds in the world.

1. American Bobcat

1. American Bobcat

Known as "the dog of the cat world", the Abyssinian cat breed is as affectionate as they come. They are fiercely loyal and love to survey their surroundings to ensure those they love are protected at all costs.

2. Abyssinian

2. Abyssinian

The Chartreux cat breed is a gentle and caring breed that will love your company.

3. Chartreux

3. Chartreux

The Birman is a very gentle, affectionate breed which offers all you could want from a loyal, loving and faithful companion.

4. Birman

4. Birman

