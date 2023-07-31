All Sections
Dachshund Facts: Here are 10 of the most fascinating dog facts about the loving Dachshund 🐶

They’re one of the UK’s most popular breeds of pup, but how much do you know about the intelligent and adorable Dachshund?
By David Hepburn
Published 26th Aug 2021, 09:34 BST
Updated 31st Jul 2023, 12:36 BST

The last two years have seen many of us welcome a new four-legged friend into our homes, as the Kennel Club saw dog ownership soar.

But with 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, there’s plenty of thought needed when choosing your perfect pup. Those with active lifestyles might want to consider a larger dog, while somebody with allergies will be looking for a hypoallergenic dog.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

One dog that often appears at the top of people’s canine wishlists is the Dachshund – they were the UK’s fifth most popular pet in 2020 (only bested by the Labrador Retriever, French Bulldog, English Bulldog and Cocker Spaniel) and have a range of positive attributes that make them a great family pet.

Here are 10 fun and interesting facts about the breed.

There are countless varieties of Dachshund - with 15 different colours, six marking types, three coat types, and three sizes. The most common type in the UK is the red standard smooth coat Dachshund.

Queen Victoria was a big fan of Dachshunds, dramatically increasing their popularity in Britain. She has been quoted as saying: “Nothing will turn a man's home into a castle more quickly and effectively than a Dachshund."

The Dachshund has always been one of the most popular breeds of dog in Germany, particularly in Munich. In 1972 a Dachshund called Waldi was chosen to be the official mascot of the Munich Summer Olympics.

Celebrity Dachshund owners include Kirsten Dunst, Ashley Olssen, Adele, David Bowie and David Hasselhoff. They are also popular with artists - Andy Warhol, David Hockney and Picasso were all known to be fans of the breed.

