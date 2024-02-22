Finding a name that suits your cat can be pretty tough. Some prefer the popular, standard names such as Luna but others want something a little different – something with a little bit more pizzazz.

Some cat names are so inventive they are quite impressive, but are hilarious in equal measure. Either way, it will make your kitty stand out in the crowd.

So if you’re looking for a cat name that will raise a smile and suit your little friend’s nature perfectly, try these 10 cute but funny cat names.

1 . Furley Temple Want your cat to be a Box Office superstar? Then this is the name for you.

2 . Sinead O'Collar Nothing compares 2....your cat being named after this Irish singer songwriter.

3 . Al Pawcino Say hello to my little...kitty cat!

4 . Florence and the Meowchine Okay...so it is a mouthful, but you can always shorten it to Flo...