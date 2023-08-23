All Sections
Cutest Cat Names 2023: 10 of the most adorable names to call your beautiful pet cat

These are 10 of the most cute and best names for a girl cat in 2023
By Graham Falk
Published 7th Jun 2022, 10:00 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2023, 13:27 BST

Have you welcomed a gorgeous new kitty cat into your home, or are you about to welcome one? Choosing a name for your pet can always be difficult, with so many loving, cute cat names to choose from, picking the most suitable name can be tough.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman. An undeniably cute name too.

The name Nala has Arabic and African origin. However, the African translation is perhaps best used for kitty's, meaning queen, lion or successful woman. An undeniably cute name too. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades.

Following the popularity of the Buffy The Vampie Slayer character, the name Willow has grown immeasurably over the last few decades. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Another name with Bible links is Lola. It is a short form of the Spanish name Dolores, meaning "sorrows", taken from one of the titles of the Virgin Mary: Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, or Our Lady of Sorrows.

Another name with Bible links is Lola. It is a short form of the Spanish name Dolores, meaning "sorrows", taken from one of the titles of the Virgin Mary: Nuestra Señora de los Dolores, or Our Lady of Sorrows. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

