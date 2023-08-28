All Sections
These 10 cats names are perfect for male cats and kittens. Cr: Getty Images/Getty Images

Cutest Cat Names: 10 of the most popular names for your gorgeous pet cat in 2023 - male

These 10 male cat names are the most popular names for a boy cat in 2023.
By Graham Falk
Published 9th Jun 2022, 13:55 BST
Updated 28th Aug 2023, 13:10 BST

The first, and most important part, of welcoming a new kitty cat into your home is the process of getting the perfect name.

A name that suits your adorable new pal is key to welcoming your new little man into your home.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

Here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

An Irish name which is derived from two elements in Irish: the first, os, means "deer"; the second element, car, means "loving" or "friend", thus "deer-loving one" or "friend of deer".

1. Oscar

An Irish name which is derived from two elements in Irish: the first, os, means "deer"; the second element, car, means "loving" or "friend", thus "deer-loving one" or "friend of deer". Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The name Milo is of German origin and means 'soldier' and 'merciful' - it's also super cute!

2. Milo

The name Milo is of German origin and means 'soldier' and 'merciful' - it's also super cute! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor!

3. Leo

Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor! Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.”

4. Charlie

A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.” Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

