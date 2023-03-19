All Sections
These 10 cats breeds will continue to be little heart-breakers into adulthood. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cutest Cat Breeds: What is the smallest cat breed - here are the 10 most tiny cat breeds in the world

Here are 10 stunning and cute breeds of cat that are the most tiny cat breeds in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 19th Mar 2023, 09:49 GMT

Of the most loved and beautiful cat breeds in the world, it is hard to ignore the teeny tiny cat breeds that stay adorably small even in adulthood.

Could there be a more adorable sign than a tiny, cute kitten that is able to fit into the palm of your hand? Well wait until you see these 10 small cat breeds that are complete heartbreakers.

All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

The Devon Rex has a super cute, small face which can make owners melt. They are highly social cats that don't cope very well when left alone for too long.

1. Devon Rex

The Devon Rex has a super cute, small face which can make owners melt. They are highly social cats that don't cope very well when left alone for too long. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Although Siamese cats are average in size, they are one of the most lightweight breeds of cat. They love activity and thrive with lots of play. They're also extremely vocal.

2. Siamese

Although Siamese cats are average in size, they are one of the most lightweight breeds of cat. They love activity and thrive with lots of play. They're also extremely vocal. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Often confused for a kitten, the Toybob breed is approximately the same size as an adult cat is at three to six months. With short tails and a loving nature, Toybob are the perfect breed if you want a cat to sit on your lap.

3. Toybob

Often confused for a kitten, the Toybob breed is approximately the same size as an adult cat is at three to six months. With short tails and a loving nature, Toybob are the perfect breed if you want a cat to sit on your lap. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often.

4. Munchkin

The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

