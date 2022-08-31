News you can trust since 1817
The world's most popular 10 cat breeds - but which is your favourite breed? Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cutest cat breeds: Here are the 10 most popular cat breeds in 2022 - including the adorable Bengal cat breed 🐱

Which is your pick of the litter? Here are the 10 of the world’s most popular cute cat breeds in 2022.

By Graham Falk
Wednesday, 31st August 2022, 1:17 pm
Updated Friday, 2nd September 2022, 11:04 am

Sleepy 16 hour cat naps, followed by crazy 30 minute run-arounds are just part of a cat’s everyday life – quite simply, cats are some of the most loved creatures on the planet.

And once you’ve been in the company of these adorable creatures, it’s hard to understand why anyone wouldn’t be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

With each breed of cat completely unique, each kitty cat can come with their very own personality, ensuring each owner gets a unique experience of their loveable pet.

So, if you’re looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are the most popular cat breeds worldwide, according to ExcitedCats.

1. Abyssinian

The Abyssinian cat is a clever, yet curious kitty who enjoys causing little bits of chaos. They do like to show off their gymnastic skills too.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

2. American Bobtail

The American Bobtail cat is strong and sturdy, yet loving and initiative. They are the type of feline friend who will always lend an ear.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

3. American Shorthair

The American Shorthair are cats that are very devoted to their owners, whilst also very adaptive to their surroundings.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

4. Balinese

Elegant, slender and outgoing, the Balinese cat is particularly talkative - and will expect you to have a good natter with them too.

Photo: Canva Pro/Getty Images

