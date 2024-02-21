When it comes to cuteness level, teeny tiny cat breeds that stay adorably small even in adulthood are right up their on the richter scale.

Could there be a more adorable sign than a tiny, cute kitten that is able to fit into the palm of your hand? Well wait until you see these 10 small cat breeds that are complete heartbreakers.

All cats are beautiful as they saying goes, and as true as that is, if you’re looking for a cat that is smaller in stature, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit your household needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported smallest breeds of cat worldwide, that will continue to look like small, cute kittens even into their adulthood.*

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat has their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1 . Burmese The Burmese cat is very outgoing and extremely patient with youngsters. This small cat is great for families with children. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

2 . Devon Rex The Devon Rex has a super cute, small face which can make owners melt. They are highly social cats that don't cope very well when left alone for too long. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

3 . Munchkin The Munchkin breed has tiny little legs, but a full size kitty body. It is very speedy, but due to its short legs, will not jump very often. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales

4 . American Curl One of the newer breeds of cat, the American Curl breed only originated in the 1980s and stand out due to the shape of their ears. The pint-sized breed is usually less vocal, loving and playful, maintaining a kittenish curiosity all the way into adulthood. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro Photo Sales