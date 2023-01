Here are 10 of the best names for loving girl cat breeds in 2023.

They love Dreamies and 16 hour snoozes yet they continue to be adored by many households across the world – cats are simply great animals.

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with admitting once they have were in the company of these adorable creatures, it was virtually impossible not be obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular girl cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Lily Named after the popular snowy, white flower, Lily is often thought to mean purity and innocence due to its loose connections to the Bible character of Mary.

2. Loki Loki is a unisex name that origin came from Norway - loosely translating as 'The God of Mischief'. Uh oh.

3. Coco Coco is a popular name that has developed in America.

4. Bella Bella is a name that has been used for decades across the globe, thanks to its meaning of 'beautiful' in numerous different languages. And all cats are beautiful!