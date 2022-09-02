News you can trust since 1817
Here are 10 large, cuddly cats sure to make great pets. Credit: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Cute Chubby Cat Breeds: 10 of the largest breeds of cute cat - including the gorgeous Scottish fold 🐱

Here are 10 beautiful cat breeds are large – and in charge!

By Graham Falk
Friday, 2nd September 2022, 4:49 pm

One of the most majestic creatures on the planet, cats are adored the world over.

And as many owners have attested over the years, once you have been in the company of these gorgeous creatures, it’s easy to become quite obsessed!

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

And while it is indeed true – all cats are beautiful – if you’re looking for a bigger cat that you can snuggle into, there are plenty available to adopt that will suit yours – and their - needs.

So, if you are looking to add a new furry friend to your household, these are reported largest breeds of cat worldwide, that are bold and beautiful.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat do have their own personality and individual needs, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

1. Turkish Van

Hailing from the Turkish mountains, the van is considered a luxurious cat. These cats can reach up to 20lbs, though are playful and active - even enjoying a splash in water!

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

2. Ocicat

The Ocicat can grow up to 15lbs, these domestic kitties are direct descendants of Siamese cats and love playful and affection.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

3. Birman

The Birman is a very affectionate cat breed that makes a fabulous family pet. A larger cat, they can weigh up to 15lbs.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

4. Norwegian Forest Cat

The Norwegian Forest Cat is a strong, large and powerful cat that can grow up to 20lbs. They have a great ability to climb and, though sociable, they will need cat trees and other items to keep them stimulated.

Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

