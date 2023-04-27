All Sections
Cuddly Dogs: These are the 10 snuggliest breeds of adorable dog - including the loving Cavalier King Charles 🐕

If you are looking for a canine companion seemingly designed for cuddles, there are certain dog breeds that should be top of your dog wish list.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Dec 2021, 12:09 BST
Updated 27th Apr 2023, 10:41 BST

A huge number of us have decided to welcome new puppies into our homes over the last two years – according to Kennel Club figures dog ownership soared and demand for four-legged friends remains high as the pandemic continues.

There are a whopping 221 different breeds of pedigree dog to choose from, alongside numerous crossbreeds, so there’s plenty of thinking to do before you select your family’s latest addition.

There’s even academic guidance to seek out, with Psychologist Stanley Coren’s book ‘The Intelligence of Dogs’ ranking breeds by instincts, obedience, and the ability to adapt.

Of course, it’s all very well having a clever, fit or alert dog – but sometimes you just want a pooch to snuggle up to. So, here are the 10 cuddliest breeds of dog, according to the experts at the American Kennel Club.

Golden Retrievers - and their close cousins the Labrador Retriever - are popular for many reasons, including their good nature, intelligence and ease of training. Ultimately though, they are people-pleasers - meaning that cuddles and pats are top priorities at all times.

Golden Retrievers - and their close cousins the Labrador Retriever - are popular for many reasons, including their good nature, intelligence and ease of training. Ultimately though, they are people-pleasers - meaning that cuddles and pats are top priorities at all times. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Frenchies were originally bred to sit on lace makers' laps to keep them warm at work - so they were actually bred to cuddle. This innate need for human contact - particularly with their owners - hasn't left this snuggliest of breeds.

Frenchies were originally bred to sit on lace makers' laps to keep them warm at work - so they were actually bred to cuddle. This innate need for human contact - particularly with their owners - hasn't left this snuggliest of breeds. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

Yorkies are scrappy and active pups but after a good bout of exercise they become classic lap dogs - happy to curl up on your lap for pats and scratches.

Yorkies are scrappy and active pups but after a good bout of exercise they become classic lap dogs - happy to curl up on your lap for pats and scratches. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

One of the cuddliest breeds of large dog, a Bernese Mountain Dog may not be able to fit on your lap, but that won't necessarily stop them repeatedly trying to.

One of the cuddliest breeds of large dog, a Bernese Mountain Dog may not be able to fit on your lap, but that won't necessarily stop them repeatedly trying to. Photo: Canva/Getty Images

