All Sections
Scotland's National Newspaper
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
Police issue full statement after Harry & Meghan ‘paparazzi car chase’
Harry & Meghan taxi driver breaks silence after car chase
Boy, 4, found dead in flat being treated as a murder
S Club 7 singer’s cause of death confirmed
BT to axe 40 percent of its workforce by 2030
Student who lost a leg after ‘sports injury’ dies of cancer aged 19
Four of the recent Crufts Best in Show winners.Four of the recent Crufts Best in Show winners.
Four of the recent Crufts Best in Show winners.

Crufts Winners: These are the 17 adorable dogs who won Crufts since 2005 - including loving Yogi 🐕

It’s the prize that every show dog owner dreams of winning.

By David Hepburn
Published 23rd Feb 2023, 10:50 BST
Updated 18th May 2023, 09:57 BST

For the pups taking part in the world’s biggest dog show there is one prize that’s the Holy Grail of the canine world – Crufts Best in Show.

Introduced in 1928, the first winner was a Greyhound called Primley Sceptre, owned by Herbert Whitley who found further fame after founding Devon’s Paignton Zoo.

10 worst and best breeds of adorable dog for first time owners - from Rottweiler to Labrador

Since then the English Cocker Spaniel is the breed with most success in the competition, winning seven rosettes, followed by the Irish Setter, Standard Poodle and Welsh Terrier, with four wins apiece.

Here are the perfect pooches who have been awarded the sought-after trophy since 2005.

A Norfolk Terrier with the tongue-twisting name 'Cracknor Cause Celebre' was Best in Show at the 102nd Crufts dog show in 2005.

1. 2005: Cracknor Cause Celebre

A Norfolk Terrier with the tongue-twisting name 'Cracknor Cause Celebre' was Best in Show at the 102nd Crufts dog show in 2005. Photo: Scott Barbour

Photo Sales
An Australian Shepherd from the USA won the crown in 2006, to the delight of handler Larry Fenner.

2. 2006: Chance

An Australian Shepherd from the USA won the crown in 2006, to the delight of handler Larry Fenner. Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Handler Larry Cornelius and Judge Zena Thorn Andrews with the 2007 Crufts champion, a Tibetan Terrier called Araki Fabulous Willy.

3. 2007: Araki Fabulous Willy

Handler Larry Cornelius and Judge Zena Thorn Andrews with the 2007 Crufts champion, a Tibetan Terrier called Araki Fabulous Willy. Photo: Bruno Vincent

Photo Sales
Owner Kevin Cullent and his Giant Schnauzer called Jafrak Phillipe Oilivier pose with the 2008 Best in Show trophy.

4. 2008: Jafrak Phillipe Oilivier

Owner Kevin Cullent and his Giant Schnauzer called Jafrak Phillipe Oilivier pose with the 2008 Best in Show trophy. Photo: Christopher Furlong

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 5
Related topics:Devon