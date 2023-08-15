It’s the prize that every show dog owner dreams of winning.

For the pups taking part in the world’s biggest dog show there is one prize that’s the Holy Grail of the canine world – Crufts Best in Show.

Introduced in 1928, the first winner was a Greyhound called Primley Sceptre, owned by Herbert Whitley who found further fame after founding Devon’s Paignton Zoo.

Since then the English Cocker Spaniel is the breed with most success in the competition, winning seven rosettes, followed by the Irish Setter, Standard Poodle and Welsh Terrier, with four wins apiece.

Here are the perfect pooches who have been awarded the sought-after trophy since 2005.

2005: Cracknor Cause Celebre A Norfolk Terrier with the tongue-twisting name 'Cracknor Cause Celebre' was Best in Show at the 102nd Crufts dog show in 2005.

2006: Chance An Australian Shepherd from the USA won the crown in 2006, to the delight of handler Larry Fenner.

2007: Araki Fabulous Willy Handler Larry Cornelius and Judge Zena Thorn Andrews with the 2007 Crufts champion, a Tibetan Terrier called Araki Fabulous Willy.

2008: Jafrak Phillipe Oilivier Owner Kevin Cullent and his Giant Schnauzer called Jafrak Phillipe Oilivier pose with the 2008 Best in Show trophy.