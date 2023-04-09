All Sections
These 10 cat breeds are said to be the world's most expensive. Cr: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Costly Cats: Here are 10 cute cats and kittens that are the most expensive breeds - including the cute Savannah cat breed

Here are 10 gorgeous breeds of beautiful cat are the most luxury breeds of cat – but also the most expensive in 2023.

By Graham Falk
Published 12th Sep 2022, 15:38 BST
Updated 9th Apr 2023, 14:02 BST

The popular of cats as pets across the globe can not be denied – the beautiful creatures have been worshipped for centuries.

It is actually reported the average cat owner actually owns a minimum of two cats and once you have been around one of these amazing animals, it’s will be easy to understand why people get so easily obsessed by their furry little faces and cute-as-pie bean toes.

And, indeed, it is true that all cats are beautiful, but in a world of beautiful kitty cats, these 10 breeds stand out above the rest when it comes to cost according to financesonline.com.

*While cat breeds do share similar traits, we advise each cat does have their own personality and individual needs – including medical, which is of primary importance when taking a cat into your home. Please be aware of this if adopting a cat.

Costing a reported $3,000, the Russian Blue is a calm and affectionate cat that has a very sweet temperament.

1. Russian Blue

Costing a reported $3,000, the Russian Blue is a calm and affectionate cat that has a very sweet temperament. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500.

2. Persian

The popular Persian is much loved for its short muzzle and long hair. This breed has been known to fetch as much as $5,500. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

The Bengal cat breed is designed using hybrids of domestic cats, including the Egyptian Mau, with the Asian leopard cat. The breed name comes from the leopard cat's taxonomic name. This breed can cost as much as $25,000.

3. Bengal

The Bengal cat breed is designed using hybrids of domestic cats, including the Egyptian Mau, with the Asian leopard cat. The breed name comes from the leopard cat's taxonomic name. This breed can cost as much as $25,000. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

Independent, but also very loving, the American Wirehair cat breed has a calm, sweet and loving personality and can cost up to $1,200.

4. American Wirehair

Independent, but also very loving, the American Wirehair cat breed has a calm, sweet and loving personality and can cost up to $1,200. Photo: Getty Images/Canva Pro

