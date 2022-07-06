So to help pet owners claw back some pounds this National Pet Month (April) Andrea Knowles, personal finance expert at online discount specialists vouchers.co.uk, has shared 8 ways to save up to £1,212 on your pet per year.
Here are her top canine financial tips.
1. Change your shopping habits
Whilst local stores, such as Tesco Express or Sainsbury’s Local can be convenient, research from Which? found that it costs an average of 9.5 per cent more to shop at local stores than it does to at bigger supermarkets. As it can cost up to £400 per year to buy pet food, this potential saving of almost £40 is quite significant should you switch to bigger supermarkets.
2. Groom clever
Professional grooming for your pet can be very expensive, costing an average of £43 per session. As the average dog needs four to six sessions per year, this can cost up to £258 per year. Instead, you could reduce this cost by keeping on top of basic grooming tasks such as regular brushing or the occasional bath. There are even a ton of free YouTube videos that show you how to care for your specific breed’s coat. Carrying out these simple tasks will not only help you bond with your pet, but it will extend the time needed between professional grooming sessions. You could reduce the number of required sessions and price by half to £129.
3. Create a neighbourhood dog club
Paying for someone to walk your dog can be a costly expense, averaging £11.25 per walk, or £585 per year, should they get one a week. To completely cut this cost, speak to your pet-owning friends and neighbours, and ask if they’d like to from a rotating dog walking service. You could also run a similar service for pet sitting, which is perfect for when you want to go on holiday. With the average boarding kennel costing £120 for a week – this takes the total yearly saving to £705, including the saving of pet-walking.
4. Fill prescriptions online
Buying medicine for your pet can be expensive, but did you know that you can ask for the prescription and order what you need from a certified online pharmacy for a fraction of the cost? Shop carefully and you can save up to 76 per cent on medicines.
