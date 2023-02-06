News you can trust since 1817
Coolest Cat Names 2023: Here are 10 of the best names for beautiful boy cat breeds

Here are 10 of the best names for beautiful boy cat breeds in 2023.

By Graham Falk
3 minutes ago

Pet ownership has soared over the past couple of years, with many families realising once they live in the company of a cat, it’s was virtually impossible not to be obsessed.

It is reported that the average cat owner actually own a minimum of two cats – though we are sure you may know some with many more.

However, if you’re welcoming a new kitty cat to your home and struggling for a name, here are 10 of the world’s most popular male cat names in the year 2022, according to popular cat website supakit.

1. Leo

Leo is a Hebrew name which translates as brave and/or lion. Or maybe people just really like the actor!

2. Milo

The name Milo have increased in popularity with cat owners. Milo is likely derived from multiple sources. In Slavic languages, the root mil- means “dear” or “beloved."

3. Charlie

A gender neutral name, though it does translate from German as "free man." It is derived from the Germanic word karal, which translates to “free man” or kerle, meaning “warrior.”

4. Max

Short and sweet, Max is derived from the name Maximilian, which means "greatest."

